A little bit of jealousy is good for a relationship - Reggie Rockstone

Reggie RockstoneA0099 Veteran artiste, Reggie Rockstone

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggie Rockstone speaks about relationships

Reggie Rockstone clarifies viral video on his jealousy

Reggie Rockstone accuses wife of flirting with another man

Hiplife legend, Reggie Rockstone, has said a little bit of jealousy in marriages is good for the relationship because it is a testament to the fact that one is still drawn to their partner.

The musician made this assertion after accusing his wife of entertaining a man who was flirting with her.

He said this while speaking with Abeiku Santana on OkayFM.

“I go on my wife’s phone…nobody…transparency, we are over 20 deep so if I am insecure, it would be based…[pause]...I'm not even insecure, I'm a very secure man and a little bit of jealousy is also healthy so the kids will know you adore your wife,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reggie Rockstone has asked some social media users blabbing about his jealousy to let him be because he had to witness a man flirt with his wife and it's not something some men can stand.

“I was sitting there and they wrapped my girl in front of me. I held onto her and everyone was like you are jealous. Even your girl's phone makes you cry. In my house, there is no code on my phone, my wife knows,” he added.

Reggie Rockstone and his wife Dr Zilla Limann have been married for the last 20 years and have been blessed with three children.

