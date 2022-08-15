A look at Bridget Otoo's unique traditional wedding gown

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo is a woman of class who finds beauty in simple things. She doesn't go loud on a normal day - minimal makeup, fewer accessories, short hair, a nice outfit and off she goes. To this celebrated broadcaster, life is simple.

Bridget on her wedding day went for a unique look, something different from the trending traditional corset kente gowns that most brides opt for on their big day.



She wore a two-piece dress designed by the talented Ghanaian fashion designer, Aisha Ayensu, founder of ChristieBrown.



The off-shoulder peplum gown that has been the talk of the town revealed the truest version of the outspoken award-winning broadcaster.



On Saturday, August 13, Bridget Otoo tied the knot with her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh in the presence of selected guests, mainly family and close friends in Sekondi, Western Region, the community that raised her.



Check out photos of Bridget in her gown below:













