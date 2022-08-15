1
Menu
Entertainment

A look at Bridget Otoo's unique traditional wedding gown

Bridget Otoo Gown 4.png Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo is a woman of class who finds beauty in simple things. She doesn't go loud on a normal day - minimal makeup, fewer accessories, short hair, a nice outfit and off she goes. To this celebrated broadcaster, life is simple.

Bridget on her wedding day went for a unique look, something different from the trending traditional corset kente gowns that most brides opt for on their big day.

She wore a two-piece dress designed by the talented Ghanaian fashion designer, Aisha Ayensu, founder of ChristieBrown.

The off-shoulder peplum gown that has been the talk of the town revealed the truest version of the outspoken award-winning broadcaster.

On Saturday, August 13, Bridget Otoo tied the knot with her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh in the presence of selected guests, mainly family and close friends in Sekondi, Western Region, the community that raised her.

Check out photos of Bridget in her gown below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
Related Articles: