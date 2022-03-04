A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars

Kwadwo Safo Jnr is the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile

When it comes to buying expensive homes, celebrities often take things to the next level.



It is a no-brainer that some wealthy businessmen and celebrities love to flaunt their flourishing wealth.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of a business mogul and church leader, Apostle Kwadwo Kantanka, falls in this category.



Popular media personality, Bola Ray, visited Kwadwo Safo’s home for a chat and his huge and colourful mansion couldn’t go unnoticed.

Sitting on a large stretch of land, the exterior and interior designs of the house are made with contemporary décor pieces.



From marble or porcelain floors, high ceilings, modern-framed doors, a chic bar, and so on, there is indeed so much to admire about this property.



That’s not all, a collection of cars ranging from Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce, Porsche, Range Rover, Jaguar, Bentley, and many other top brands filled the compound.



A couple of cars from Kwadwo Safo’s ‘Kantanka’ brand were also spotted among them.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray, the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, said he has lost count on the number of cars he owns.

“I have an old and new section of cars. Maybe 2010, 11, 12 models in the old section. Truthfully I can’t count the cars I have. I’m being very honest. Some are not even parked here,” he said.



