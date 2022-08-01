A look at Tracey Boakye's 5 outfits for her wedding

Actress Tracey Boakye

Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye served five official looks during her 2-day wedding ceremony that topped trends last week.

The popular actress held her customary and white weddings in Kumasi on July 28, 2022, and crowned her ceremony with an executive dinner on July 29.



The highlight was how key personalities in Ghana's showbiz turned up to grace the much-talked-about wedding.



Ghana's seasoned musicians including Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, and Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy among others performed at Tracey's marriage ceremony on separate days.



The newly-wedded bride put much effort into the outfits worn on her big day. From her traditional apparel to her white gown and what she wore to the dinner, Tracey looked elegant.



Here are the looks served by Tracey Boakye at her wedding with Frank Badu Ntiamoah:



Beaded Kente

For her customary marriage, Tracey wore a green highlighted beaded kente. The gown was made by local designer, Todayz Style. The bride stepped out in all her glory at the strictly by invitation ceremony on Thursday, July 28.



She complemented her look with a peacock feathered bridal fan.





Tracey walked down the aisle in a white crystal gown. The detail in the well-arranged stones on the gown would not be overlooked.Her glam team left no stone untied, right from her hair, to makeup and accessories. The bride 'slayed' to perfection in the gown that was made to fit her body.

Tracey made a loud entry at her dinner party which came off on day two.For her party, she decided to show some skin in her deep-cut golden gown that had a long train on the side.

Tracey had a second outfit change at her executive dinner with friends and family.



She dazzled in a red lace gown that also had crystal stone detail.



The wedding dubbed #Francey22 had all the big names in showbiz present to celebrate with Tracey and her Germany-based husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.





The newly wedded climax their union on Sunday, July 31 with a thanksgiving service at church.

Tracey and her husband were both adorned in white outfits to signify their big win and successful union.



The actress complimented her look with a white turban.



