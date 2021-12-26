A look at the Masquerade festival in Takoradi

Ghanaians mark Christmas

For non-Sekondi-Takoradi folks, the saying “Xmas is Taadi and Taadi is Xmas” will most likely come across as some empty statement from bragging residents of Ghana’s Twin Cities.



To Sekondi-Takoradi residents and outsiders who are privileged to have witnessed the masquerade festival locally known as Ankos, there is no better place to celebrate Christmas in the world than Sekondi-Takoradi.



If there is anything Sekondi-Takoradi folk pride themselves in, then it’s the fact that on yearly basis, the city hosts arguably the biggest march of Christmas celebrants on the globe.



People from far and near descend onto the now christened ‘Oil City’ to partake in the Ankos Festival.

Whiles the history around genesis of the Ankos Festival remains sketchy, oral tradition indicates that it has existed for decades and was birthed to celebrate the unity, diversity and camaraderie in the Sekondi-Takoradi township.



From its friendly and humble beginnings, the Ankos Festival has now grown into a full-blown Christmas activity with over ten Ankos groups competing for honors each year.



Some of the groups that parade every 24th December and 1st January are Cosmos, Holy cities, Nyanta boys, Iron fighters, Unity, Missisipi, Spain, Sunnato, Valencia, Canadian, Chinese, Tumus, Ohyewakomem and Supreme, Oil city.



On Saturday, the various Ankos groups were in the full flight again, parading the various street of Sekondi-Takoradi with brass band music.



