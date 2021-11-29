A look into Afia Schwarzenegger’s plush mansion

Afia Schwarzenegger challenges critics
Abeiku Santana visits Afia Schwarzenegger’s newly acquired home
This is what Afia Schwarzenegger’s two-storey house looks like
Afia Schwarzenegger has displayed her plush mansion online and social media is talking about it.
Situated in an undisclosed estate, the comedienne during an interview with Abeiku Santana showcased her luxurious two-bedroom home online.
In what was meant to be a stylish intro to his ‘Atuu’ program, Abeiku Santana stood in front of Afia’s house where and the camera captured an establishing shot of the entire building.
He then proceeded into the main compound which showcased the colourful interior and her pets.
Although it is unclear why Afia Schwarzenegger decided to flaunt her house online, it is perhaps due to rumours that she was reportedly kicked out of her house by her landlord.
It can be recalled that critics earlier alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger's plush apartment was rented.
Watch the video below
- No politician is eligible enough to date me – Afia Schwarzenegger
- Ayisha Modi tried to destroy my 7-year-old friendship with Tracey Boakye – Afia Schwarzenegger
- I’m in love with Otumfour but he has refused to give me attention – Afia Schwarzenegger
- Afia Schwarzenegger discloses why she won’t be granted an FM station licence
- Afia Schwarzenegger levels serious allegation against Adu Safoah
- Read all related articles