A look into Afia Schwarzenegger’s plush mansion

Afia Schwarzenegger challenges critics

Afia Schwarzenegger has displayed her plush mansion online and social media is talking about it.



Situated in an undisclosed estate, the comedienne during an interview with Abeiku Santana showcased her luxurious two-bedroom home online.



In what was meant to be a stylish intro to his ‘Atuu’ program, Abeiku Santana stood in front of Afia’s house where and the camera captured an establishing shot of the entire building.

He then proceeded into the main compound which showcased the colourful interior and her pets.



Although it is unclear why Afia Schwarzenegger decided to flaunt her house online, it is perhaps due to rumours that she was reportedly kicked out of her house by her landlord.



It can be recalled that critics earlier alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger's plush apartment was rented.



