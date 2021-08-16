A man is a downgrade – Singer Temmie reveals why she is a lesbian

Musician, Temmie Ovwasa

Temmie Ovwasa has revealed all the benefits she enjoys because she is a lesbian, adding that, that is why she cannot stop being a lesbian.

According to the controversial singer, dating a woman is better than ‘suffering’ with a man. She details the perks of being a lesbian:



“Can’t go from multiple orgasms, genuine concern from my partner, full autonomy because she knows she doesn’t own me & treats me as such.



To 2 strokes, pregnancy scares & an immature man child who can’t wash his ass or keep a straight woman interested. Dear Family, it’s too late.”

She explained that after enjoying these privileges for years, dating a man would be a downgrade.



She wrote, “How do I explain to these people that after years of being with women, being remotely interested in a cishet man in a downgrade? Well, I don’t have to.”



Temmie disclosed that her people expect her to have been out of her homosexual phase by now. But, she isn’t going to stop being a lesbian because she would take a woman home.