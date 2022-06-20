A man must love his wife sacrificially – Dr. Joyce Aryee

Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Dr. Joyce Aryee

Professional counsellor and Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Dr. Joyce Aryee, has described how according to the Bible, a man must love his wife.

She noted that the Bible entreats men to love their wives sacrificially and this means loving them the same way that Christ Jesus loved the church enough to give his life for them.



Speaking to host, Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices Show which airs on eTV Ghana, she said, “The Bible goes on to say that every man loves himself so when you love your wife, it’s like you’re loving yourself and since no man beats himself, how do you then beat your wife if you love her.”



The counsellor observed that some people have anger problems and this is what pushes them to lay their hands on their spouses however, the Bible speaks against that.

Dr. Joyce Aryee stated that when God proposed the institution of marriage, it was meant to be for a lifetime, therefore, people, women especially, must not go ahead to marry partners who are abusive even from their dating stage, thinking they can change the person.



“The problem with a lot of women is that we seem to think we can change people but ours is not to go into a marriage thinking that we’re going to change the spouse into somebody that we want,” Dr. Joyce Aryee further counselled.