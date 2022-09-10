A man offered to pay me to touch my boobs – Busty actress

Up-and-coming Ghanaian actress, Deloris Donkor has disclosed that a man offered to pay for a feel of her boobs.

In a chat on SVTV Africa With DJ Nyaami, Deloris indicated that the man could not believe that the humongous boobs were real hence the plea to touch them. Deloris stated she merely smiled at him and left because she was puzzled by his request.



“He approached me and asked, ‘are they real?’ And I said ‘yes.’ Then he asked, ‘how much will I pay you to get to touch it?… I really would want to touch it.’ I was dumbfounded, so I just smiled and left. He was serious about it. He didn’t believe that they were real,” she recounted.



According to the actress, she did not accept the offer just because it was absurd, but she knew that he wanted more than what he asked. Deloris believes that it would have turned into a sexual request.



“(If I accepted it), he wouldn’t have touched it in public but in private. So he wanted more. People have weird fantasies. I get a lot of such encounters,” she added.

Deloris revealed that she was not confident as a teenager because friends and acquaintances often teased her. She mentioned that a teacher used her as a reference point whiles preaching.



“He told the girls not to be like me because I have allowed boys to touch my breasts, and that’s why my boobs are big. But now, I’m very confident. I can’t imagine myself without my boobs,” Deloris said.



