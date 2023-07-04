'A man who chases 2 rats catches none' - Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle shares cryptic post

Yul Edochie and daughter

In the middle of her father's never-ending social media controversies, Danielle Edochie, the daughter of contentious Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, made news for a cryptic remark she shared on her social media page.

It goes without saying that since the actor fathered a child with his colleague actress Judy Austin, and married her as his second wife, the Edochie family has been plagued by tragedy and controversy.



After sharing pictures and videos of his second wife and their new born child on social media just two months after the passing of Kambilinachukwuh, Yul's first son with first wife May Edochie, the actor has come under fire from netizens including his aunt and veteran actress, Rita Edochie.



May Edochie has been mute throughout the family drama that has broken out both inside and outside the house.

Danielle Edochie posted a strange message on her Instagram story about a man trying to accomplish two things at once after a series of contentious occurrences.



She wrote: “A man who chases two rats will catch none”