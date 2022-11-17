A money-obsessed, comfortable generation but still unhappy – Omar Sterling assesses

Omar Sterling

Rapper Omar Sterling, half of the Ghanaian dynamic Afrobeats duo R2bees, has observed that today's world though extremely comfortable is ironically unhappy.

He said this in a Facebook post in which he also revealed the name for his multiple award-winning music group is his brainchild.



"When I was young, I was so obsessed with money, I named our company Refuse 2 Be Broke and me Payday da Pralem," he said.



"As I grew older it dawned on me that our generation can boast of being the most comfortable from past generations but can we say we are the happiest?" he asked rhetorically.



The '1990' hitmaker attached a picture of himself leaving against what appeared to be a Bentley saloon car.



















The famous rapper's new song, titled 'WTF' and produced by hitmaker Samsney, was released today Wednesday, 16 November 2022.In 2021, as a solo act, he offered his latest album called 'Same Earth, Different Worlds'. In the same year, R2Bees' released the 14-track long play (LP) 'Back 2 Basics'.