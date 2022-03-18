0
Menu
Entertainment

A mother must protect her child at all costs! – BullGod weighs in on Shatta Wale, mother’s feud

Bulldog Utv1 Bulldog

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

In the beginning, BullGod was reluctant to speak on the issue, but after persuasion from the host and other pundits on the show, he gave in. And for him, Shatta Wale’s mother should exercise patience and stop peddling family matters to the media.

BullGod found himself in a tight spot when the Shatta’s quarrel with his mother became the topic of discussion United Showbiz. After much urging, he decided to share his opinion on the unfortunate situation.

“I’m more than Shatta Wale’s manager. He’s my junior brother and a friend. I didn’t want to talk about it, but I will talk about it now. First and foremost, every home has its issues. Maybe when you come to my house, it’s worse than what is happening. I think the mother must exercise patience. Family issues should stay within the family, not on public platforms.”

According to BullGod, a mother’s primary role is to protect her children, not drag their names through the mud. He made some big revelations when he mentioned that Shatta Wale bought his mom a car, which she still drives around.

He said, “This is a mother. The mother should be protecting their kids no matter the situation. Sleeping on what streets? Listen, there’s no way. I’m saying that she needs to be patient because in this context, being played out, Shatta has already rented a place for her. And I think the place has expired. Not that he hasn’t done anything for her. The woman drives a car. Shatta is the one who bought a car for her. So I think she needs to be patient.

“She said she’s sleeping inside a car, and it’s the same car that Shatta bought for her. So he’s done something. Everybody can say what they want to say. They’re entitled to their own opinions. Like I said, nobody knows what is really going on. But since his mother is the older one, she should have resorted to settling it at home no matter the situation,” BullGod ended.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition
Akufo-Addo's 2016 tweet on cedi depreciation comes back to haunt him
Man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger breaks silence
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released
Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off
Ghanaian actress used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery
Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO