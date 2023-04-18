A movie, 'narrative-changing' album loading – Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone

According to Hiplife originator Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, professionally called Reggie Rockstone, before he ever became a music maker, he first dreamed of becoming an actor.

The rap superstar who turned 59 on Friday, April 14, 2023, revealed to Nana Kwesi Asare on Class 91.3 FM's 'The Big Show', Saturday, that he is coming out with a movie.



“I have a docu-movie coming up,” he said. “I have a movie coming up.”



“I originally aspired to be an actor, remember this,” he noted. “Music came by, by default.”



“I went to drama school in the West and everything,” he revealed. “So docu-movie, that’s loading.”



He stated that he still works with “a lot of young musicians,” and is “actually trying to put out an album just to change the narrative and to show people that you could be as old as you are and still put out quality music.”

Mr Rockstone said he has observed American rapper Jay Z’s age, 53, “and what he is doing,” regardless, and declared that he wants to “push it even further.”



“When you think about it, James Brown was still making music before he died – Michael Jackson [too] and they were grown,” he mentioned, noting that: “It seems to have a different narrative when it comes to Hiphop and Rap.”



People usually say, “Oh, it’s a young man’s game,” he bemoaned. “And I’m thinking, well, if it’s a young man’s game, I’m doing 100 pushups every day and I can run, I don’t have a potbelly, still got all my teeth in my mouth, my blood pressure is steady, I eat right. What are you telling me!”



The 'Plan Ben' hitmaker laughed in defiance and quizzed: “What strength is really needed to rap? Is it not your tongue and mind? So, that’s it and I want to change the story.



“I want to set it up where, when [someone like rapper] Sarkodie is 50, in his 50s, he could still be putting out music and being himself because I’ve changed the story.”