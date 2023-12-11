A naked woman crossed his path – Edem’s management speaks on fatal accident, says rapper is fine

Edem is safe and sound, according to his management

The management of Edem has given its account of how the rapper was involved in a road accident, an incident which according to reports, has resulted in the death of a woman.

A statement issued by George Wiredu Duah, Head of Brands, Public Relations, and Corporate for VRMG, indicated that Edem escaped death when an unidentified woman unexpectedly crossed his path.



“On Sunday, 10th of December, the musician after his appearance on United Television had an accident on the George Walker Bush Highway, where a ‘naked’ woman crossed his path out of nowhere,” the statement read.



“Edem’s car turned upside down after the impact but the artiste is very fine. Edem is currently complying with the police service for due process as the case is still under investigation,” it added.



The statement further mentioned that Edem had guaranteed his readiness to aid in investigations whenever necessary.



“Edem has assured his availability to assist investigations when need be,” it said.

Edem in court



Earlier, Graphic.com.gh reported that Edem appeared before the Kaneshie District Court, on Monday, December 11, 2023, on charges related to an accident leading to the death of an identified woman.



According to the report, Edem was driving an unregistered Honda Touring vehicle at the time of the incident.



Edem was charged with two counts: careless and inconsiderate driving, and negligently causing harm.



During the court proceedings presided over by Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo, the rapper did not enter a plea.

However, he was granted bail in the amount of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.



The court has scheduled his next appearance for February 15, 2024.







BB