'A pastor once preached with my song’ - Kweku Darlington

Budding artiste, Kweku Darlington, has said a pastor once preached with his hit single, ‘Sika Aba Fie,’ which details the hustle and bustle of making money to cater for one’s home.



Speaking with Nana Romeo on Hitz FM, he disclosed that there is no such thing as genres in the bible.



He also expressed his displeasure for the division that such things as genres have caused between religious and non-religious people.

“A pastor once preached with my song. I was stepping out when he said ‘a young man composed a song that said we are going out to make money.' I didn't mention God’s name but if you listen to the details in the song it's about life.



“What I have read and come to understand is that we don't have any genre of music in the bible. We don't have Gospel music, we don't have hip-hop, we don't have reggae, we don't have high life and we don't have hiplife in the bible okay,” he said.



According to the artiste, some artistes are reluctant to step into churches for the fear of being judged because of the music they make.



“But there are sensible songs, godly songs and there are stupid songs, it's all stated in the bible. So, there are songs we use in praising God, there are songs used to worship God and we have motivational songs.



“So if you want to make a point then all the music being done by various artistes can all be labelled as worldly music. Because of the labels being placed on the music, some of us (artistes) don't feel okay being in church,” he added.