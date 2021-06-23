A perfect gentleman will never kiss and tell – Praise shades Ka3na

Praise Nelson and Ka3na

Praise Nelson has a subtle reply for former-housemate Ka3na for tagging him a terrible lay on national television.

He finally broke his silence on his Instagram page by sending out a cryptic message. He posted a photo and captioned it with these words: “A perfect gentleman will never kiss and tell.”



BBN Reunion was action-packed with jaw-dropping revelations, including the shocking moment when Ka3na disclosed that she had sex with Praize in the house.



Sneering at him, she informed her former housemates and the whole world of her disappointment when she found out he lasts for only 5 seconds in bed.



She screamed, “He says he is in the house just for the game. And he knows that I like him, and he can never ever have anything to do with Katrina. And nobody does that to me. You don’t speak low of me.

Remember what happened? I pulled you to my bed. And I slept with you. And he didn’t last 5 seconds. I left him in my bed, and I went all the way to the sitting room to chill.”



Judging by his response to her accusations, we may never know his side of the story.



Watch post here:



