A police van caused my accident - Stonebwoy reveals

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy, says the accident that crippled him in one of his legs was caused by a car of a state institution.

According to him, the accident happened at age 13 when he was travelling back from Accra to Ashaiman after a visit to his uncle with his father and sisters.



“I clearly remember my mother had prepared waakye and I was planning to eat it after a football match we had planned but sadly, I never got to eat it. A police van caused the accident on our way back from Accra. My accident was caused by the state and that was the last time I was whole, “he told Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s Y Leaderboard Series.



He indicated that it was tough recovering from the accident but sadly, “the state did nothing to support me.”



Stonebwoy who had won a visa lottery and was preparing to travel to the States had to lie on his back for 2 months. “I was the youngest and smallest at the accident ward at Korle Bu. I faced a tough time at the hospital and my mother had to sleep on the floor of Korle Bu for 6 months.”

The multiple award winning artiste described that phase of his life as tough and had to miss his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). “My mother was doing her best to make sure I was right and my siblings were also supportive. It wasn’t easy for me as a young boy who was super active and now, I had to accept the reality that I couldn’t run anymore and I suffered a lot of ridicule from society.”



The ‘Putuu’ hit maker got metal plates fixed inside his knee and “it was not easy for me as I had to hustle through all that as well.”



Not letting the accident prevent him from pursuing an education, he sat for his BECE a year after the accident, passed with flying colours and earned himself an admission to Methodist Day Secondary School.



The musician a few years back however visited the USA to undergo a surgery to correct his knee.