A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims

Reggie Rockstone

The originator of Hiplife music in Ghana, Reginald Yaw Asante known in showbiz as Reggie Rockstone, has claimed that a head of state dated his girlfriend in his heydays.

According to him, a sitting president at that time ‘shared’ his girlfriend with him without his knowledge.



Reggie Rockstone made the revelation in a video he posted on his Instagram page.



He gave the account that he met the lady on the University of Ghana, Legon campus years ago at an event.



He claimed that they dated for a while before he realized the lady was also in a relationship with the unnamed president at that time. According to him, only four people know what transpired, out of which one is dead.



"I was dating a fine sister at some point and it happened she was dating the president at that time", he said, adding that he got the news through his father.

He disclosed that the lady had two phones. One of the phones, according to him, was only for calls from the president.



TWI NEWS



