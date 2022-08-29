0
Menu
Entertainment

A prophet told us we would reign and never go down - Keche

Keche Bdshbjsc.png Music duo, Keche

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music group, Keche, made up of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, says a pastor foretold they would be great men in the future.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the group recollected a prophecy a man of God told them about how they would ultimately come out victorious after enduring several trials.

“Pastor Osei told us that from now to the next 10 years we will be reigning and we will never go down.

“He told us we will go through hell but eventually break through it and will become one of the strongest groups Ghana will ever have,” they said.

They, furthermore, indicated that the prophecy they received from the Man of God ten years ago has since manifested in their lives.

The duo rose to fame with their debut album, Pressure, in 2008. They have multiple nominations to their credit.

Their song 'Sokode' topped several music charts across the African continent.

They are also known for the songs Aluguntugui, Diabetes, and Pressure, among others.

In 2011, the group was recognized as Global Ambassadors for Peace by the then Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Following that, the group also performed at the UN Peace concert in Monrovia, Liberia in 2014, which gave the group recognition across Africa.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr hospitalised in Rome following a heart complication
How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp
Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo
‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto