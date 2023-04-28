A radio station dedicated time to discuss my repentance – Azigiza Junior

Ghanaian preacher, Azigiza Junior

Ghanaian preacher, Azigiza Junior has opened up about a moment in his life when a radio station had a whole show about his repentance after he gave his life to Christ.

Speaking on Adom FM's Live Worship show, Azigiza shared his experience of how his past reputation led to a public discussion about his new faith.



During the show, he claims a radio station asked listeners to call in and share their thoughts on whether he had truly been born again or not.



Azigiza said, "Is Azigiza born again? True or false. Call in and tell us one by one."



The former entertainer also revealed that during the show, some people called to spread false rumours about him being a thief and an armed robber, among other accusations and said that such negative comments and insults were unfounded and untrue.



"You know, around our time, there were only two radio stations and one TV station. Some people were saying he was a thief, he is an armed robber, he has gone to chase all our daughters. No, that was all not true. I was the type that when I put my mind to something, even before knowing God, I did," Azigiza stated.

He also shared a story about his determination that pushes him to achieve higher milestones and also pushed him to dance in 1987, 1988, and 1989, for the national Embassy Double Do dance group.



He said that during that time, KKD advised him to try his hand at deejaying which he did and then became one of Africa's number-one DJs.



"When they talk about rap and other things in Ghana, you can't write without my name. Even when I didn't know God, when I said I was going to do something, I did. And now that I know that greater is He that is in me than He that is in the world,” Azigiza boasted.



