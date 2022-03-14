A review of Kobina Ansah's 'I Want To Sue God'

Audience being thrilled by Kobina Ansah's 'I Want To Sue God'

Source: Eben Ace

A week ago, Kobina Ansah served us another meal of his stage plays at the National Theatre, titled "I WANT TO SUE GOD". Brilliant production as usual.

In the play: following the expensive wedding, the couple realised that the contributions of their friends fell short of their expectations. GHC10 and GHC20 donations were not satisfactory.



The wife postulated that she's a woman of class and must trend on all social media platforms, hence the decision to add an extra budget to the funds allocated for photography. To her, she has to keep the brand even though the wedding expenditure was over the roof, and donations were sinking pennies.



The husband mentioned that his wife was interested in investing in her three-story pistachio wedding cake, while her friends were putting money into storey buildings.



On the honeymoon, he asked for a drink, and then she brought him a glass of Guinness. The husband discovered that his wife drinks alcohol. She picked up chalk of cigarette and then began to smoke. That's when he realised that she smokes too.



These were things he never knew before the marriage. His wife was a singer at church, a Christian for that matter, but he had no idea of her skeletons in the closets. She hid many shortfalls before the marriage.



This brings to light, ineffective communication during the dating period, or the camouflage and pretense before marriage. It is obvious that covering your flaws doesn't change you, but changing them changes you.

The husband, who looked so clean like an angel, didn't look clean either— well, he was 'eating the pie' before marriage, which resulted in pregnancy before the marriage, unknown to the priest.



His desperation to marry didn't give him room to have enough due diligence, after a supposed prophecy of him marrying his current wife was made by a priest.



First, he wanted to sue the priest for the prophecy, and upon realising the priest had only matched him and his wife, who had both secretly made their desperate request for a spouse, he then wanted to sue God.



Yes, sue God for bringing his wife his way.



Indeed, desperation clouds judgment and misleads the intentions of man.



The intermittent spoken word inclusion by Eugene Evans, exploring the details of marriage, which carried a good message to the main dish, was exceptional. Of course, I've seen Eugene deliver spoken word to the maximum consumption, and this was one of his aces.

In all, as usual, Kobina Ansah's play tackled the relevance of marrying with purpose, revealing one's true self, the need to cut your coat according to your size, and not living to please an audience in the name of a wedding. He touches the core that the real marriage is the life after the wedding ceremony, inasmuch as the ceremony should be respected accordingly.



The lessons of trust, understanding, and commitment were deepened and made visible to take away. The ending, which saw the couple come to terms that they both aren't perfect, and agree to sharpen their edges to be perfect for each other, was a good lesson to crown it all.



Kudos to the Scribe Productions team. Till the next play hits the stage again, ayekoo!



