A short guide on surviving December jams as an introvert

Being an introvert doesn’t mean that you don’t want to be a part of Detty December and go out having some fun yourself. However, it does mean that things could end up being harder for you than for more extroverted people. Here is a short guide on surviving the December festivities if you’re an introvert.

Always go with a friend



Going out alone as an introvert is always an extreme sport. If you end up in an unfamiliar crowd, chances are that you’re going to end up in some corner on your own and struggle to socialise because well, you don’t know anybody. Things are much easier when you go with a friend or a friend group because then you’re going to have people to talk to. Bonus points if you have extroverted friends that can help you meet new people.



Look for the other loners



It’s usually intimidating for introverts to jump into conversations with large groups and people they don’t know. However, if you’re at an event, you can always start by talking to the other people who seem off on their own as well. It’s always easier to start a conversation with one person than an entire group.

Don’t go off alone



It can be tempting when you feel drained to leave and go somewhere more quiet. However, people are going to get offended if it seems like you’re trying to get away from the group. It’s always better to find some corner around where everyone else is if you need some time to yourself.



Always have an exit plan



Going to events and not having an exit plan as an introvert can be torture. You might want to leave but feel like you can’t because you don’t have an exit plan. If you’re going with a group make sure your people know that you might want to leave early. And it’s also a good idea to make arrangements beforehand for how you’re going to get home from your event.