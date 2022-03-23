5
A true musician can never quit music – Tinny

TINNY Pastor.png Tinny

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Renowned Ghanaian rap artiste, Tinny, has asserted that no true musician can decide to fully quit music.

“No, I don’t get that thought. Every day, I’m singing. Even if I’m not singing out loud, I’m just singing within me. It’s my talent. I always say that when I hear a musician say they are retired, I don’t think they’re really serious because if you’re a musician, you can’t stop doing music”, he said.

Tinny said this in an interview with Kokonsa Kester on YFM’s ‘Weekend Rush’.

According to him, music is driven by a certain passion that keeps an artiste going, therefore, any artiste who is able to quit music probably never had that passion in the first place.

Tinny disclosed that he has recorded a lot of songs and worked on a lot of collaborations that will be released soon.

Tinny is one of Ghana’s celebrated musicians who are known popularly for hit songs like Anaconda, Makola Kwakwe, Who Born Dog, Zingolo among others.

