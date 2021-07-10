A ‘witch’ accused me of killing my mother – Bro Sammy

Gospel musician Bro Sammy while giving a testimony on ‘Restoration With Stacy’ said a girl who claimed to be a witch once accused him of killing his biological mother with witchcraft.

According to the singer, his mother died when he was 9 years old. At a family gathering, the girl child, he recounted, claimed they killed the mother.



“When my mother died, a child kept screaming that she had a confession to make,” Bro Sammy recalled. “She said she was a witch. She alleged that she and I joined forces to kill my mother spiritually. That was the beginning of my woes.”



He continued: “I’m not a wizard but due to this accusation, I was stigmatized. It was so serious my friends were even involved. So based on this, I left home.”



Bro Sammy told show host, Stacy, that he subsequently joined a group of worshippers on a park and never went back home until after becoming a popular musician.



“I slept on the veranda of a school for seven years. The pastor sent me to his church at Berekum; I stayed there for four years,” he said. “The family never inquired about my whereabouts until I became famous.”

‘The Nation’s Worshipper’ as he is affectionately called, mentioned that he performed at a number of churches and was appreciated by many. On all occasions he performed, pastors and some members of the church gave him money, a gesture that shocked him.



He later encountered music producer Dan Bassy who recorded his first single.







