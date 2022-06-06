A woman remains single until there's a ring on her finger - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Sam George and wife to mark 10th wedding anniversary

MP lists the stages in a relationship



Sa George on how he met his wife



Once a woman remains single with no ring on her finger, men who have an interest in her can make the move, this is according to Ghanaian politician, Sam Nartey George.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram earlier disclosed that his then girlfriend now his wife was in a serious relationship with another man at the time he met her but he was able to steal her heart regardless.



“I was in a serious relationship with another girl before I met my wife and immediately, I saw my wife, I knew she was the one. She was also in a relationship with another guy but we started developing feelings for each other,” said the MP on this year's Valentine's Day edition of TV3 New Day.

Mr George speaking on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso in June 2022 explained that there are stages in a relationship and until one is married, potential boyfriends or husbands can declare their intentions.



"Nobody is truly single, there is always someone in the picture. As a woman, you are a 'free agent once there is no ring on your finger. You are just playing 'friendlies'. Once there is a ring then you'll move to the 'league' stages," Sam George mentioned.



The outspoken politician who is much active on Twitter noted that his wife, Vera, who is an Entomologist is now a stay-at-home mum who takes care of their three children.



The couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year.