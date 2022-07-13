AB Crentsil's last performance on a television show before his death

AB Crentsil

AB Crentsil was known for his controversial songs



Prior to his death, legendary Highlife singer, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, popularly known as AB Crentsil, was famous for his controversial songs and his captivating stage performances.



The ‘Moses’ hit singer’s death was made public in the early hours of Wednesday, July 13.



Through a Facebook post, veteran sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, announced the demise of the legendary singer.



AB Crentsil was last captured performing some of his hit songs on the United Showbiz Show for what is now known as one of his last performances on a television show.

Here is the performance from the iconic highlife singer







The Highlife legend died at the age of 79.



Background



With over two decades of experience in the music business, A.B Crentsil has proven himself as a consummate performer with a repertoire of amazing hits to his credit.



He has also won several Excellence Awards including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, which is a special honor bestowed upon a musician with 15-20 years of continuous music experience.

AB Crentsil has over the years shown a lot of substance and receiving appreciation and admiration largely for his controversial lyrics. Alfred Benjamin Crentsil in the 1940s at Posten. Had his primary and middle school education at the Takoradi Methodist Primary and Rev Cleveland Middle School respectively.



While in middle school, he learned how to play the guitar. AB became proficient in the playing of the guitar and started singing along when playing the guitar. He joined the Strollers Band and has since played with the El Dorado's, Sweet Talks, and finally the Ahenfo Band.



He is married to Elizabeth with seven children and still continues to churn out great music. He recently had a collaboration compilation CD with Obour, entitled "The Best of the Lifes". If you haven't heard his single, 'Moses' then please get his greatest hits album and treat yourself to this pure creative delight. Crentsil and his wife, Elizabeth, have eight children.







