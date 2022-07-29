0
Menu
Entertainment

AB Crentsil’s one-week observation to be held on August 22

AB Crentsil New Late highlife legend, A.B Crentsil

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The family of the late veteran actor, AB Crentsil, have released the date for the artiste’s one-week observation sixteen days after his death.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the one-week observation has been set for August 22, 2022, at the Bethel Methodist Society, Community 8 in Tema.

AB Crentsil died on July 13, 2022, at the Bank Hospital, Accra.

After his death was announced, a delegation from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) visited the family of the late Highlife legend to sympathize with them.

Among some veteran artistes who visited the family were, highlife artiste, Pat Thomas, Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame, Asabea Cropper, who played with AB Crentsil in the Tema-based Sweet Talks Band; and Director of Communications and Special Projects, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey.

However, the death of the celebrated singer was confirmed by sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, better known as Fredyma, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a Facebook post.

"FAREWELL AB CRENSTIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, 'Moses and Atia', AB Crenstil, has died!

“He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, 'Juliana and Obi ba wiase', cannot be forgotten," the post read.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Fredyma intimated that the veteran singer had been sick for some time now.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service