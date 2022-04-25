AD DJ thrill patrons at Amapiano & Brunch with Kelvyn Boy, Focalistic

AD DJ behind the turntables

Source: YFM

Last weekend witnessed an unforgettable experience for Easter Sunday party night goers as AD DJ shutdown Accra’s Amapiano and Brunch Party at FrontBack Accra, a private member art and music club.

The party which featured Ghanaian music star Kelvyn Boy, South Africa’s Focalistic, and Tay Flavour was filled with different people from diverse backgrounds who enjoyed great music from the turntables of AD DJ with other top DJs - Maleek DJ, DJ Pizaro, DJ Paak, DJ FRO, DJ Isaac Cool and Uncle Partytime with Kojo Manuel as the MC.



From GH Music, Afrobeats to Amapiano music, AD DJ played the night out delivering an ultimate party experience to the lively crowd.



“From radio to events to nightclubs, I’m amazed with the reception from my audience and listeners about my creative skill and ability to keep the dance floor packed,” said AD DJ who also plays on YFM, the number one urban station in Ghana.

Amapiano & Brunch Party has become one of Accra’s favorite parties. The party which is held periodically at FrontBack Accra by Culture Curations has featured major artistes such as R2Bees, MzVee, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Adenkule Gold, Uncle Waffles, Tiwa Savage, and many others.



