AFCON 2021: How Nigerian celebrities celebrated Super Eagles win over Egypt

Nigerian celebrities, Ebuka, Tacha and Falz

Nigeria beat Egypt in their first game

Kelechi Iheanacho scores in Nigeria vs Egypt match



Nigerians celebrate win against Egypt



On Tuesday, January 11, the Super Eagles from Nigeria beat the Pharaohs of Egypt by a lone goal in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The win attracted cheers and jubilation from the most populated African country as their players managed to defeat one of the continents best national teams.



The likes of Tacha, Ebuka, Falz and comedian Macaroni, could not keep calm over the successful outcome of the Super Eagles' first game in the tournament.

Television host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu ahead of the clash prayed to God to grant the Super Eagles a win. Lo and behold, his prayers were answered at the end of the 90 minutes.



He took to Twitter to congratulate the team: "Thank you @NGSuperEagles my loves! On to the next one."



Also, former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, was optimistic that the Nigerian side was going to take home the three points even before the Referee, Papa Malick Gassama blew his whistle for the start of the match.



Tacha ahead of the Super Eagles opening Group D fixture wrote: "Ok yes I’m anticipating!! Iheanacho come through for us today!!!#TeamNigeria."



At the end of the game, she adjourned Kelechi Iheanacho as her man of the match. She wrote: "Iheanacho won MAN OF THE MATCH Player of the tournament incoming #TeamNigeria."

A well-taken strike from Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho gave Nigeria a deserving victory over Mohammed Salah’s Egypt.



Comedian Macaroni in a tweet congratulated the team for their exceptional performance. He wrote: "Senior man Kelz!! Let’s Go Super Eagles!!!! You are doing well. We suppose nack dem like 3."



Below are some reactions from Nigerians:









