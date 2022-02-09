AFCON 2021: Lupin actor celebrates his country's victory

French actor, Omar Sy

I am proud, Omar reacts to Senegal's win



French actor, Omar Sy, famed for his role played in a popular movie, 'Lupin' has celebrated the Senegalese national team for lifting the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.



Omar Sy born to a Senegalese father on February 6, took to his Twitter page to congratulate his country for winning their first AFCON title with their head coach, Aliou Cissé.



Omar wearing the green national football jersey with pride could not hide his excitement.

He wrote: "So much emotion!!! Long live the lions of Senegal. Our gaindés, Our mbarode. Thank you and Congratulations for this huge victory!!!! So proud and happy."



Sadio Mane's Senegalese side claimed their first AFCON title after beating Mohamed Salah's Egypt in a 4-2 penalty shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon’s Yaounde on Sunday, February 6.



See Omar Sy's tweet below:



