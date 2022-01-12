AFCON 2021: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kinaata react to Black Stars defeat

Morocco won the match by a lone goal

Source: GNA

Some Ghanaian celebrities have expressed dissatisfaction in the performance of the Black Stars in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Black Stars lost 1-0 in their opening Group C game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco and some celebrities took to social media handles to express their disappointments and dissatisfaction with the output of the team.



Prior to the opening match scores of Ghanaian music, stars took to social media to render their support for the team with the hashtag, #TeamGhana but the opening loss to Morocco has somehow stalled the confidence in the team



The most decorated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie who was captured on video supporting the team passionately took to his Twitter handle and wrote this: "Hate and Love this feeling I get when my country plays”.



Reggae and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy expressed his disappointment over the loss but remained hopeful of a better performance in the next encounter.

He Tweeted: “Agye Gon! but still vim better luck next match” after the team lost by a lone goal."



Award-winning songwriter Kofi Kinaata, despite Ghana's opening loss, was optimistic about a better performance in Ghana's subsequent matches as he wrote, "Still #TeamGhana ''.



The Black Stars would be looking for positive results when they face the Brazilians of Gabon on Friday in their quest to boost their chances of qualification.