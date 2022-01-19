AFCON 2021: Shatta Wale mocks Milovan Rajevac

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghana's senior national soccer team, Blacks Stars on Tuesday, January 18, were eliminated from the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a humiliating 2-3 defeat.



The Black Stars failed to win a single game in this year's tournament and finished last in Group C.



Reacting to the poor performance, dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and a majority of the Ghanaians called for the head of Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, who they claim failed to do the needful.

Shatta Wale expressed his disappointment in the team especially Milovan who he posited had not been useful.



"Without a cup, what’s the use of milo," he wrote.



In a separate tweet he added: "I smell foul play - check our coaches name and check our opponent jersey color — is dat not a Milo combination."



The celebrated dancehall musician believed that the squad which was sent to the 2021 AFCON was not the best. He taunted that he has opted to help the team in their next selection.



"Ghana has a big problem, it even shows in our football. Next time, I will select the players," he wrote.

"Next time shatta movement go play for Ghana … I even score 2 goals as adeh prison."



