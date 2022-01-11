AFCON2021: Celebrities left heartbroken after Black Stars lose to Morocco

Celebrities who cheered Black Stars in their first game

Ghana loses their first game at AFCON2021

Celebrities cheer Black Stars



Football fans left disappointed after match day



The Ghana Black Stars on Monday, January 2022, lost their first African Cup of Nations game against Morocco at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroun.



Ahead of the match, celebrities took to their social media platforms to gunner support for the National Team.



Also, Ghanaians, who still have hope in the Black Stars, though they have failed to win an AFCON trophy in the last 40 years cheered them to victory.



Celebrated female artistes including, Sista Afia, Sefa and broadcasters, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah were captured wearing their Black Stars replica jerseys on match day.

The men on the other hand were not left out, singer, King Promise tasked the Black Stars to win the opening Group C game and make the nation proud.



He wrote: "#TeamGhana GOOD LUCK TODAY @GhanaBlackstars !!! Make us proud."



Rapper Sarkodie during the game couldn't keep calm. In a viral video, he was captured rooting for the Black Stars at the comfort of his home.



But at the end of 90 minutes plus added time, a late goal by Sofiane Boufal ensured that Morocco earned 3 points after beating Ghana in a lone goal.



Reacting to the performances of the Black Stars, a host of Ghanaians posited that the coach, Milovan Rajevac's "awful" tactical decision prevented the team from winning.



Comedian DKB sharing his two cents on the performance of the National team wrote, "Any coach who doesn't do any subs till he is scored is a fish.#AFCON2021 #TeamGhana."

Event MC, Shegelabobor was left disappointed at the end of the game. In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "I slept off watching Ghana’s Game. Soo many inaccurate pass & ball blasting. As if them no play ball before."



Nevertheless, Black Stars will be in action again on Friday when they take on Gabon in the second Group C game.



Below are some posts from Ghanaian celebrities before and after the Black Stars game in Cameroun:









#TeamGhana GOOD LUCK TODAY @GhanaBlackstars ????????!!! Make us proud ???????????????????????????????? — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) January 10, 2022











Today is for #TeamGhana



Let’s support all the way up and we’re doing this in good spirit ???? ???????? #AFCON2021 — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) January 10, 2022

It’s official now .. football is coming home #TeamGhana https://t.co/YhZwer2Ckn — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) January 9, 2022