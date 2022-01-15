AFCON2021: Strongman 'calculates' how Black Stars can qualify to the next stage

Rapper, Strongman

Black Stars competing at the 2021 AFCON

There is hope for Ghana at the AFCON, Strongman reveals



Black Stars draw 1-1 against Gabon



Rapper Strongman has made some calculations to prove that if the Black Stars manage to beat Comoros in their upcoming game on Tuesday, they will qualify to the next stage of the tournament.



The Black Stars have not been able to win their first two matches at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

It seems all hopes are lost as supporters who have been cheering the team from Ghana have said that the players might soon be coming home due to poor performance.



On Monday, January 10, Ghana Black Stars lost their first match against Morocco in the opening Group C match. An 82nd-minute goal from former Southampton winger, Sofiane Boufal, saw Morocco winning by a lone goal.



When the Black Stars came against Gabon on Friday, captain of the side, Andrew Dede Ayew in the 18th-minute scored a goal to put Ghana in the lead but the Gabonese side cut short their victory with an equalizer at the 88th-minute with a goal from Jim Allevinah.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Strongman explained to Ghanaians how the Black Stars can make it out of the group stages.

"Now Morocco has to win against Gabon then if Ghana score like 3 or more goals against Comoros, we can qualify Hmmmmmm #TeamGhana."



Below are some reactions from Ghanaians who were left disappointed after Friday's match





The morning after the defeat dey pain pass everything ???????????? — Erzoah-Kwaw (@PerezErzoah) January 15, 2022

This Milo has expired.



FDA has to issue a statement walahi.???????????????? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) January 14, 2022

If I see Jordan Ayew on the pitch with Fatawu Issahaku on the bench tonight I'm picking the nearest bicycle to Cameroon. Milo go hear from me. — Da Don (@Opresii) January 14, 2022

He’s now bringing on Fatawu



Milo is not a coach.



Apuuuuu — AFCONonGHOne (@thenanaaba) January 14, 2022