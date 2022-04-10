AJ Poundz and Nana Kwadwo’s white marriage ceremony takes place

AJ Poundz and husband, Nana Kwadwo

Ghanaian television presenter, AJ Poundz and her husband, Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng’s marriage ceremony took place today, April 9, 2022.

Earlier, they had a traditional marriage ceremony.



The couple proceeded with their white marriage ceremony in Accra.



AJ and Nana Kwadwo exchanged vows and rings at the beautiful ceremony to solidify their union.



They were asked to kiss after the Reverend Minister prayed for them.



Family members, friends, and invited guests were present to make the ceremony a memorable one.



AJ Poundz and Nana Kwadwo had their court marriage a few years ago before the traditional and the white marriage ceremonies.

Watch videos Zionfelix.net captured at the marriage ceremony below.



