AK Songstress reacts to rumours of dating Black Stars' player, Yaw Yeboah

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian dancehall diva, AK Songstress also referred to as Akosua Kwakye has stated that until she finally gets married she will never come publicly to reveal the identity of her boyfriend.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the sensational dancehall act admitted she has a boyfriend and currently dating but had difficulty disclosing the name of her partner.

The host of the Go online show, Sammy Kay mentioned Black Stars' player Yaw Yeboah as the name of her boyfriend but Ak Songstress maintained her stance by stating her boyfriend is a very private person, hence she would not disclose his identity.

She added that she can easily be labelled as the happiest artiste in Ghana now because she is more focused on her career.

AK Songstress kicked off the year 2022 with a solid tune titled “My Proposal” and is currently available on all streaming platform.

Watch the video below:

Source: sammykaymedia.com
