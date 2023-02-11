AKA is dead – Family of South African rapper confirms

AKA died on the scene of a gun attack on Friday night

The family of South African rapper, Keirnan Jarryd Forbes has confirmed his death following a drive-by shooting incident on Friday, February 10, 2023.

AKA according to earlier reports on Friday night was shot multiple times by unknown gunmen outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.



In a statement announcing his death, his parents, Tony and Lyn Forbes said “It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023.



“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” they added.



Police say they responded to a shooting incident at about 10:15 pm on Friday evening.



“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately, the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene,” ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson is Business Day as saying.



According to the police, while the rapper died at the scene, a second victim of the shooting incident died later at a hospital from extensive injuries.

