AMG group member, Armani falls in love with Nana Aba Anamoah

Artiste ‘prays’ Nana Aba Anamoah accepts his love proposal

Nana Aba Anamoah beckoned



Armani begs Nana Aba for a dinner date



AMG Business gang member, Armani, has opened up about his immense admiration and love for popular media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.



In an interview with Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku, the artiste cum businessman said he craves an opportunity to prove the extent of his love for Nana Aba.



When asked what exactly about the broadcaster captivates him, Armani said;

“I like Nana Aba Anamoah. Infact I’m in love with her. I’m in love with her personality. I respect how she carries herself. If she doesn’t mind, I can take her out for dinner and vibe. I love her a lot. She is a big woman and I’m also a big man. If it’s about money, my pocket is full.”



One can recall that sometime in September 2021, popular Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, sparked dating rumours with the AMG rapper after photos of them captured in lovey-dovey moments were spotted on her page.



Armani who was at that time unhappy with the development lambasted Poloo adding that his girlfriend was unhappy with it.



He was infuriated to an extent that at every given chance, he asked that such videos be pulled down.



Watch the video below:





