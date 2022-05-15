0
AMVCA: 2 scary outfits that got people talking

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amidst the glitz, glamour, and buzz surrounding the 2022 AMVCAs, some other things that did not go unnoticed were some bizarre outfits worn during the ceremony.

There were some dresses that stunned on the red carpet and there were others that raised brows.

The spotlight was cast on two horrific dresses that sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, showed up in a bizarre black and red ball gown with bull horns around her waist.

She also had a strange-looking facebeat.

2018 Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada, also got people talking with a scary gown that was filled with blackhead masks.

She was styled by Toyin Lawani.

