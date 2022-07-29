ATWAG unveils new logo as it introduces new policies

ATWAG's new logo

Source: ATWAG

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) is embarking on a revival.

The association held a programme dubbed ATWAG BRAND REFRESH on Friday, July 21, 2022, at the Alisa Hotel to outline strategies to make it more vibrant and attractive.



In his speech, the President of ATWAG, George Quaye, noted that he was dedicated to making the group more impactful to the arts, tourism and culture space.



As part of his plans, he announced that ATWAG will be having a group welfare policy with Star Assurance.



“We cannot continue to rely on friends and fellow group members when the unexpected happens. We must take charge of our own fortunes and mitigate whatever negative effects an unexpected event may plunge us into.”



“This is what inspired us to broker a new insurance policy with the STAR ASSURANCE GROUP. They will share the policy with us and I do hope we all sign on because starting tonight, ATWAG will no longer contribute monies to support members, especially in the case of death,” George Quaye noted.

The policy has four (4) slots for each ATWAG member, spouse (if any), two (2) parents or in-laws. One can nominate a parent as well.



He also announced the group’s readiness to collaborate with institutions within the creative industry including the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



Mr. Quaye intends to introduce games as means of recreation, socialisation and networking.



“Additionally, we will also launch “THE ATWAG GAMES” to help curb the problems of writers block, a lack of creativity, inspiration, drive and most importantly to bring our members together in fun activities while sharing ideas, nurturing relationships and growing stronger for Mother Ghana,” he added.



After that, a new logo for ATWAG was unveiled at the programme.

There were performances from singer Awura-Ama and poet Nana Asaase.



Also present at the ATWAG Brand Refresh event were Nanabenyin Dadson (Former Editor of Graphic Showbiz and Head of Journalism AUCC), Engineer Dr Ken Ashigbe ( the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications), Mark Okraku Mantey (Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture) and Socrate Safo (the Board Chairman of the Film Classification Committee).



Others were Kwadwo Antwi (the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company), Akwasi Agyemang (CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority) and Palgrave Aboagye Danquah (Government Spokesperson for Governance and Security) who represented the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.



About ATWAG



The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) is an association of Ghanaian arts writers/journalists and media workers.

ATWAG seeks to promote arts, tourism, and culture reporting in Ghana while developing its members' professional capacity and welfare of members.



ATWAG is also aimed at promoting cooperation and collaboration among its members and players in the arts, tourism, and culture value chain.



