AY Poyoo resurfaces on the internet with new haircut but chains intact

Young Ghanaian rapper and internet sensation, AY Poyoo has surfaced on the internet again with a cunning but fresh look that has drawn attention to his page.



In a new picture shared by the budding artiste on Twitter, he is spotted growing some sides of his hair he dyed reddish-brown leaving the centre of his head still looking bald.



The presentation of his appearance was matched with the signature chains around his neck, coupled with a dirty blue-black car wash or fishing wading pants.



He captioned his post “The chains drops today” with a goat and fire emojis accompanying it.

The face of GH rap, as he refers to himself, in 2020 had a trademark of storming studios with live goats and heavy metal chains around his neck.



The comedian cum rapper has a couple of freestyles including ‘Dw3', ‘Campaign promise’, ‘Borga Borga’, ‘Goat (Aponkye) and his newly released album ‘Nobody’



AY Poyoo who most of the time is seen bare-chested with a bald head in a previous interview disclosed that he sees himself above the status of a celebrity in the Ghana music scene.



Bragging about his relevance in the music industry, AY Poyoo said he should be referred to as a superstar.



“Me I strongly believe that I’m a celebrity and I’ve even gone past that level, so I regard myself as a superstar,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



He added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “If you go beyond celebrity and use other words like popular, famous, worldwide, I’m even above those words.

“Because everywhere you go across the globe there’s a poyorian there and people cherish me for what I do.”



