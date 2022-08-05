0
Aaron Adatsi and Eyram warm hearts with family portraits

Aaron Adatsi Family 2 Aaron Adatsi and his family

Fri, 5 Aug 2022

Ghanaian actor, Aaron Adatsi and his fiancée, Eyram, have marked the second birthday of their beloved son, Ronny Junior, in style.

The lovebirds on Thursday, August 4, shared some family photos on their Instagram pages to celebrate their young boy-in matching pink-themed outfits.

Aaron, famed for his roles in the popular TV series YOLO, couldn't hide his excitement in the photos that flaunted their 2-year-old son.

Followers on social media sent out congratulatory messages and well wishes to the celebrant who appeared all grown in the photos.

The actor in his special birthday message to his son wrote: "729+1 young. We’re with you every step of the way. So help us God. Love you boy."

Also, the young mother added: "Nothing lights up Our world more than you! Wishing you the happiest birthday ever Son @iamaaronadatsi. RJR @ 2...NBS... it’s how I convinced them to wear pink to match my Pink theme."

Two years ago, the young couple made their relationship public following the announcement of the birth of their child.

Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????EYRAM???????????? (@_its_eyramgh)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????EYRAM???????????? (@_its_eyramgh)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AARON ADATSI (@iamaaronadatsi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????EYRAM???????????? (@_its_eyramgh)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
