Abeiku Santana endorses Something Must Kill A Man play

Source: Globe Productions

Playwright Latif Abubakar's Something must kill a man has gained momentum with video endorsement from some celebrities across the entertainment industry in Ghana.

With just about two days to go, Radio personality, Abeiku Santana has joined the endorsement train to declared support for the open-air theatre that will be staged on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th September 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.



Abeiku Santana who urged theatre lovers to come watch the play said that the play among other things, bring inspiration, education and most importantly, teaches cohesion and team building.



The veteran presenter who revealed that he would be present to watch the play encouraged the everyone to grab a ticket for the first-ever open-air theatre.



In partnership with Joy Entertainment and Graphic News App, the play which features actors Leslie Wallace, Abraham MacPratt Dadzie and actress Sitsofe Tsikor seeks to demonstrate how teamwork, good communication and collaboration contributes significantly to the attainment these goals.



Training Programme

According to the award-winning playwright, the play is a package that would enable employees understand and appreciate the importance of team work in achieving the overall objectives of a project or an organization.



Unlike his previous stage plays which focused on pressing national issues, Mr Abubakar's latest play, will take the approach of a training programme that would centre on the attainment of project and organisational goals.



Synopsis



The play tells a story of Mr Attah who after handing over his company to his son, comes back to set him up with a charming damsel.



What must kill a man is revealed from there.

Ticket Sales



Tickets are on at GH¢80.00 single and GH¢150.00 for double at the following outlets in Accra; Airport shell, Baatsona Total, Joy FM, Koala and Labadi beach hotel, and also via the shortcode *447*1092# on all networks



