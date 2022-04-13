Abeiku Santana finally speaks on Abena Korkor’s allegations

Abena Korkor is mentally unstable, Abeiku Santana insists

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has shot down some allegations that he made sexual passes at popular socialite, Abena Korkor.



The Okay FM presenter said as long as he is abreast with the fact that Abena Korkor is mentally unstable, he will never take anything she says seriously.



Stating that he isn’t offended by Korkor’s claims, Abeiku Santana said it rather made him realize that most of the things she usually says about people are not true.

In an interview with ZionFelix monitored by GhanaWeb, the celebrated broadcaster said he used to believe Abena Korkor’s claims about other people until he went through a similar phase.



“If you watch videos of my show, you will notice that she has been to my show three times. Mental Health Society Ghana held an event and she once invited me and I went. I sympathized with her because she had a health condition. Once I’m aware of her health condition, I will never take anything she says seriously. I take it as a joke. It's just like a comedian cracking a joke about me. That’s how I feel. Whatever she said about me isn’t true and I don’t take offence.



"It also made me believe that all the other ones she said about other people are not true. I used to think all the things she said about people are true until she said mine. When you analyze the entire situation, you’ll realize that she even struggles to form the allegations. Nobody even knows what she was trying to say.”



Asked whether the issue has in any way affected his credibility, Abeiku Santana said;



“Oh, how? How can that affect my credibility? I haven’t committed any crime. I haven’t harassed or assaulted her.”

Prior to this development, social commentator Kwame A Plus, took to social media to tackle Abena Korkor for what he termed as the habit of defaming and blackmailing celebrities.



Watch the video below:



