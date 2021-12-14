Abeiku Santana honoured at National Tourism Awards

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey popularly known as 'Abeiku Santana'

Source: GNA

At a time where Ghana's tourism is facing a series of setbacks due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey popularly known as 'Abeiku Santana' is at the forefront of reigniting and optimizing Ghana's tourism potentials with laudable media sensitization drives.

His numerous sensitizations and multifaceted tourism-related strategies to help boost growth in the tourism sector led to the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority bestowing on him the Tourism Oriented Media Personality at the 2020 National Tourism Awards.



Abeiku Santana who has a Master’s Degree in Tourism Management from the University of Cape Coast and is also the Chief Executive Officer at Kaya Tours and Bays Lodge is one of the highly revered practitioners in the Hospitality and Travel & Tour Industry having earned the nickname "Mr. Tourism on Air" with over two decades of dedicated service in the tourism industry.



Abeiku Santana's exploits in the Ghanaian tourism sector is unprecedented having devised numerous strategies like the “Taxi Driver Tourism” initiative to boost local tourism as well as receiving thousands of clients all round the world which earned him a landmark achievement after being named in the list of Top 100 West African Personalities in Tourism.



His citation reads: "You have distinguished yourself as a broadcast journalist. You are the most listened to on radio in the afternoon due to the educative and entertaining content of your programme...



"Though a Broadcast Journalist, you have businesses in the tourism industry, thereby walking the talk. No wonder you are referred to as Mr. Tourism on Air and you were featured. For Your hard work, The Ghana Tourism Authority confers on you Tourism Oriented Media Personality Award."

Abeiku Santana who was adjudged the 2021 Radio and Television Personality of the Year, was extremely elated with his latest honour considering relentless love for the tourism industry over the past years.



"The path of success is always tough and those who are always ready to take challenges and have courage win over it. I thank the Almighty Jehovah God for giving me the strength and energy to do what I love best. My wife and family members have been supportive to my new love and passion and I would like to thank the Ministry of Tourism Arts & Culture through the Ghana Tourism Authority for supporting the private sector with an equal playing field.



"I began this journey of promoting internal tourism back in 2006 but receiving this recognition today really means a lot to me. The tourism industry has got massive potential considering the large numbers employed in the industry, so I ventured into this to create jobs for the youth as well as promote Ghana to foreigners," Abeiku Santana said in his acceptance speech.



The highly astute broadcaster, however, urged the government for the reduction of taxes for hoteliers which has made the sector a very expensive venture especially for tourists who are unable to explore the various fascinating tourist's sites in Ghana.



Abeiku Santana back in 2020 gained a special recognition award as the Exclusive Man of the Year for his exploits in Tourism Marketing and Promotion using his platform to promote Ghana’s tourism.