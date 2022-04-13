Abeiku Santana speaks on ‘biased’ Coded-Afia Schwarzenegger interview

Afia Schwarzenegger meant no harm, Abeiku Santana asserts

Abeiku Santana has established that he did not intend for Afia Schwarzenegger to attack Coded during a live radio interview, as many individuals perceive.



This was after he was grilled on social media for sitting unconcerned as Afia Schwarzenegger used unprintable words on Coded during the interview.



Abeiku Santana hosted Coded on his ‘Ekwanso Dwodwo’ show where they spoke about his new Amanpiano single titled, ‘dada damoase,’ and why he failed to go through the necessary steps to adopt the phrase from Afia Schwarzenegger before using it.



During that particular interview, Afia Schwarzenegger, the originator of the ‘dada damoase’ term, called into the show and used the opportunity to rain heavy insults at Coded.

“I don’t know any foolish guy called Coded. I don’t know any stupid guy called Coded. I know wise people but I don’t know any foolish guy called Coded. I don’t know anyone who wants to ride on anything called Coded. So, don’t call me and ask about foolish people or foolish things. He thinks he has created that thing called a song. You are the ones who give people the platform to misbehave anyhow. I don’t need any apology. I answered the call out of the respect I have for you,” Afia Schwarzenegger earlier fumed, while Abeiku remained silent.



The likes of Tornado and some other social media users expressed their disappointment at Abeiku for what they described as him being biased throughout the interview.



But speaking on the issue, Abeiku Santana, in an interview with ZionFelix, said;



“‘It wasn’t deliberate that we called Afia to come on the show. The producer knew they had a rapport so he placed a call to her. I didn’t know Afia was going to be called. It’s unfortunate how things turned up but Coded and Afia have got some rapport. They usually goof around and play with each other. Though Afia used some unprintable words on prime-time radio, what happened was between two friends.



"I don’t think Afia meant harm because later she recorded a video of herself asking Ghanaians to stay out of her issue with Coded. She even said that Coded had always wanted insults for his song to trend so she did just that. We need to be very careful coming in-between people who already know themselves.” Abeiku Santana asserted.