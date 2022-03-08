0
Abena Korkor’s ‘I’ve slept with over 100 men’ comment featured on a Nigerian blog

Abena Korkor7.png Abena Korkor is a media personality and a social media influencer

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians react to Abena Korkor’s sexual escapades

Abena Korkor recounts numerous sexual encounters in latest interview

Abena Korkor lambasted over sexual comments

Popular Nigerian blog, ‘Instablog’ has shared excerpts of Abena Korkor’s interview where she confessed to sleeping with over 100 men.

Earlier, the Ghanaian socialite in an interview with Adom FM’s Jerry Justice monitored by GhanaWeb disclosed that at the age of 32, her body counts surpass a hundred.

Inclusive of abortions, Abena Korkor, detailed how she is unashamed of her numerous sexual escapades.

“When I sit down and count, I have slept with over a hundred men. If a man has slept with over 1,000 women, it’s not shameful so why me? It is because I was doing try and error. I had a vision. I wanted to get married and be in love. I won’t let someone break my heart and say all men are the same. I still want to be married and have kids. There is God’s will. A lot of women, when they see a rich man they want to get married but I am not like that. I have had an abortion once. I was doing friends with benefit. And the man told me he wasn’t ready. I couldn’t be with a man who doesn’t love me and have a child for me," she earlier stated in the interview.

Her statements have since been met with all sorts of responses on social media including the popular Nigerian blog who shared the video with the caption;

“I’m not ashamed, I’ve slept with over 100 men at age 32 — Ghanaian media personality, Abena Korkor.”

A section of Nigerians who have chanced upon the post have appreciated her honesty while others have condemned her.

