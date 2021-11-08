Abena Korkor’s lies about me hurt my son – Nana Aba reveals

Renowned Broadcast Journalist Nana Aba Anamoah and Abena Korkor

Renowned Broadcast Journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that she is not really bothered about the negative things said about her on social media and mainstream media.

She disclosed that this is so because the things are all lies peddled by persons in the character of Nana Abena Korkor Addo.



Nana Aba Anamoah, however, reveals that her major worry is how such lies being peddled affects her son who sometimes forwards them to her and in effect she gets worried.



Commenting on a litany of wild allegations leveled against her by Nana Abena Korkor Addo, she described them as rubbish which was spewed at a time, she was in the process of helping her accuser.

Responding to apologies from Nana Abena Korkor Addo on live Television on UTV on Saturday, she expressed surprise that her accuser could within days spew falsehood under the guise of suffering from bipolar.



“She is such a brilliant girl and I wanted her to do something on mental health not only on TV but to go to schools, communities and call on the UN because we don’t take issues of mental health seriously in Ghana. So that is what I wanted to do for her. Three days later Abena was on social media saying all sorts of rubbish about me and they were all falsehood and typically, the people of Ghana believed her and mentioned my name everywhere. These things I don’t talk about them because I don’t have the time. The only person I’m worried about is my son because my son sees them and it hurts him”. She revealed.