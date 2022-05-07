1
Abena Korkor shows class on 23rd VGMA red carpet

Abena Korkor Red1.png Abena Korkor being interviewed by Serwaa Amihere

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

VGMA takes off

Celebrities slay on red carpet

Abena Korkor attends VGMA

One of the female celebrities who graced the red carpet on Day 2 of the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was mental health advocate Abena Korkor.

Looking elegant and confident, Abena Korkor donned a red gown with gold definitions.

With a golden hair colour to complement her looks, Abena Korkor explained the inspiration, saying: “Women, we go through a lot and we vent with our hair. So, I want to be fired up because I’m going through a lot. So, when I wake up and I look at my hair, I’m like ‘girl you’re on fire’”.

Abena Korkor disclosed that she had shown up to support Medikal, Sarkodie and Black Sherif. Asked who she was rooting for to win Artiste of the Year, she ticked Sarkodie.

Day 2 of the 23rd edition of the scheme is expected to exude pure class, glamour and valour.

Nineteen (19) prestigious trophies will be handed to deserving winners after fourteen (14) awards – technical categories - were presented on May 6 at the Industry Awards.

The topmost category has six nominees – Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi.

Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and Kuami Eugene have won the category before but King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi are yet to experience how it feels to be an Artiste of the Year.

