Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges

Abena Korkor drags A Plus, Serwaa Amihere others on social media



Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has alleged that popular Ghanaian socialite, Abena Korkor, was once arrested and jailed in the United States for drug trafficking.



One can recall that Abena Korkor in one of her maniac episodes narrated how she was jailed for 18 months in New York for trafficking heroin to pay for her Ukraine Medical School admission.



Many did not take her revelations serious as they perceived it to be one of her usual rants.



But in a new development, A Plus has confirmed that indeed the Ghanaian socialite was arrested together with his two friends and they spent a long time in jail.

A Plus in a bid to lambast Abena Korkor for misbehaving on social media and dragging him into her ‘mess’ made these revelations during an Instagram live.



“Abena Korkor sold cocaine in America and was jailed. She was in the same jail as my friend. Ask her if I’m telling lies. She was in the same jail with two of my friends. If she thinks I’m lying, she should drag me to court for defamation. Abena Korkor is a witch. For someone who is able to swallow cocaine, you should be scared of her. As for her followers, they don’t tell her anything sensible. You see that her big belly, it is a storage can. That’s where she swallows and keep all the cocaine.



“So don’t you wake up at dawn and think about your life? Don’t you wake up and ponder over your life? Don’t your conscience prick you? Stop smoking you said no. now look. I will deal with you in this town.”



A Plus’ attacks at Korkor were necessitated by her recent social media rants in which he and the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and others were dragged in.



Together with these celebrities, A Plus was dragged by Abena Korkor and he has seized the opportunity to put an end to what he describes as a ‘nonsensical’ trend.



